



Santa Pola town hall has launched a Citizen Participation portal, a website where residents can participate in decision-making to improve the municipality.

The aim, according to the town hall, is to encourage citizen participation and communication between the residents of the city council, facilitating access to citizen proposals, to be able to vote safely and to access the information of the different participatory processes.

This portal contains citizen participation tools with which to develop citizen initiatives, popular consultations, citizen surveys, participatory budgets, participatory deliberation, open parliaments, and surveys.

This project has been financed by the Transparency service of the Diputación de Alicante and by the Generalitat Valenciana, Ministry of participation, transparency, cooperation and democratic quality.

Although the website is only available in Spanish and Valencian languages (and not yet fully functional), it can be accessed at https://participa.santapola.es/