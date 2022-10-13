



Having already faced criticism for the extortionate amount of money they planned to spend on Christmas lights, the Partido Popular (PP) local government has been further criticised for rejecting a cheaper offer in the tender process.

Sueña Torrevieja, who were first to highlight the increase in this year’s budget, has denounced that the town hall has rejected the cheapest offer of the lighting contract for the patron saint festivities and Christmas, thus causing “an extra cost to the neighbours of more than 104,000 euro.”

Pablo Samper, spokesperson for Sueña Torrevieja, says that “the offer of the cheapest merchant amounts to 247,980 euro, while the offer of the most expensive amounts to 352,294 euro, with a difference between the two of 104,315 euro.”

Samper has complained that the council has granted the company with the lowest offer “a short period of 3 business days” to justify up to nine conditions “a priori not provided for in the Public Sector Contract Law.”