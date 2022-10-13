



Torrevieja is to host the first Walking Football Tournament, bringing together international teams to participate in the event.

It will take place on Saturday 29 October, at 10:00 a.m., in the “Esteban Rosado” field of the Ciudad Deportiva.

This sports modality is like traditional soccer but with some different rules, among others that running is not allowed.

It is considered a fun and healthy sports, particularly for those who are not quite as energetic as they once were, as it does help you keep fit.

In the Torrevieja tournament, 12 teams have registered to take part, of which 9 are Spanish, 1 Portuguese and 2 British.