



In a hearing that began this week, the prosecutor is asking for six years in prison for a man who robbed an ice cream parlour in Torrevieja.

The events occurred in the early hours of the morning of 27 January 2020, when, according to the account made by the Prosecutor’s Office, the man, convicted three times prior to these events, forced the metal shutter of the business to access the interior.

Once inside, the man then attacked a slot machine, from which he took a total of 600 euro, before leaving the premises.

The public accusation considers him the author of a crime of robbery with the aggravating circumstance of recidivism, the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend.