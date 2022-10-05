



Tuesday 11th October at Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium

At 17.30 at Under16 level and 19.00 at Under18 level

Free entrance

The Danie Rossouw (former Springbok) Selection is currently enjoying their Spanish tour, and will be entertained by Valencia in Villajoyosa on 11 October

Previously they will have played in Barcelona against San Cugat and Buc Selection

The Valencian Community squad will include players from La Vila, Denia, Alicante and Valencia Clubs

The games are organized by the Costa Blanca Club de Rugby and Federacion Rugby Comunidad Valenciana with the support of the Ayuntamiento de Villajoyosa

Anyone wishing to go along will find Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium situated at Carretera El Pantano, Villajoyosa. Just take the motorway AP-7 exit Nº 66.

Make a date and mark off your diary for the 11th October

If you need more information please contact Ignacio Davila, Whatsapp 608 068 208 or ignacio.davila@ctaa.net