



On Sunday October 2, Campoverde Church in the Community held its much-anticipated and very popular annual Pet Thanksgiving Service in Campoverde Church Garden. Each year Campoverde Church holds this service on the Sunday closest to St Francis’ Day, October 4.

Maggie Dew, Church Warden, said, “Campoverde Church in the Community knows how important people’s pets are to them. That’s why, every year, we hold a special service of Thanksgiving and Blessing for Our Pets in the Church Garden. Each year we put together a very special service full of prayers, songs and readings of thanks, that draw out the comparison of the unconditional love our pets show us with the unconditional love of God for us.”

This year, 35 people and their pets (all dogs this year) gathered in the beautiful Church Garden for this delightful celebration, led by Pip Shail with music by Mike Shail. The photos show just a few of those who joined in. Everyone behaved impeccably! After the service of thanksgiving, we all shared in refreshments.

During the service a collection was taken, all of which is to be given to local animal charities.