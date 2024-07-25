



Elche City Council, through the Department of Festivities, has launched the new website fiestasenelche.es. This platform will allow the people of Elche to stay informed about all the events and activities that will take place during the patron saint festivities in August, and even in the days leading up to them.

Mayor Pablo Ruz explained that “after the success of the Christmas website, we wanted to implement a new page so that citizens can be informed almost minute by minute about schedules, mascletás, offerings, parades and issues related to the Misteri d’Elx”.

Inma Mora, Councillor for Festivities, stressed that the website is very intuitive, allowing users to navigate through different tabs to find out about all the activities scheduled from 7 to 15 August. In addition to the programme, the platform allows the direct purchase of tickets for concerts at the municipal barraca or at the Hort de Baix, as well as for performances of the Misteri d’Elx.