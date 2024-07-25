



In a joint operation between the Guardia Civil and Santa Pola Local Police, four robberies that were committed in the town between midday on July 5 and the early hours of the 6th have been attributed to two suspects who have now been arrested.

One of the two suspected perpetrators was caught by the local police after committing the last robbery. Thanks to this, the Guardia Civil was able to immediately locate his partner and begin an investigation in which the agents found that they had committed four robberies almost consecutively.

On July 6, the police became aware of several robberies that had been committed in the town. The first of them occurred at 1:30 p.m. on the 5th, in a mobile device sales establishment in the town centre. Someone stole a terminal valued at 1,500 euro.

On the same day, at 11:45 pm, two people who were sitting on the beach in the town were robbed of a bag and a mobile phone. The victims tried to resist, but the perpetrators, who did not hesitate to use violence, managed to get away with the loot. The victims were two young people, a man and a woman aged 18.

Hours later, at 2:15 in the morning, a robbery took place inside a house near the beach where the robbery had been committed with violence. In this case, the perpetrators stole a gold chain and 50 euro in cash.

Later, at 4:30 in the morning, an 18-year-old woman had her handbag stolen, also after a struggle with the perpetrator, in which she tried to resist and was punched. The victim notified the local police, who managed to capture the perpetrator who was trying to flee at that moment.

As soon as they became aware of the events, the agents of the Investigation Area of ​​the Guardia Civil of Santa Pola began the investigations to locate another man, managing to identify and arrest, in less than 24 hours, the two suspected perpetrators of the four criminal acts, who were operating together. They are two men aged 36 and 46, residents of Santa Pola, who have numerous criminal records.

In addition, agents from the Investigation Area have arrested a third person involved, a 31-year-old man, who is charged with the crime of receiving stolen goods for purchasing the mobile phone that had been stolen from the store at midday on July 5.

The officers have recovered some of the stolen items, two mobile phones and a wallet, which have been returned to their rightful owners.

The three men were brought before the Elche Courts, which ordered the imprisonment of the two perpetrators of the four robberies.