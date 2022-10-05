



The September Branch meeting was full of mixed emotions. The death of our Patron Queen Elizabeth II was marked with a prayer, minute silence and memories of her 70 year reign. Both the Chairman and President remembered occasions of meeting both the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

The Book of Condolence was available for members to sign. This book had previously been displayed at the Town Hall with the co-operation of the Hondón de los Frailes Ayuntamiento. They had also given permission for the laying of floral tributes in memory of the late Queen.

It was also the 16th Anniversary for the Branch and a cake in the shape of a poppy was sliced for members. The Chairman then gave an entertaining talk about his long service in the Police Force in Scotland, recounting many humorous occasions as well as traumatic events.

The Branch is looking forward to several major events in the next couple of months with the annual Poppy Ball, a Golf Day at the beginning of November and the Remembrance Service.

Details of events can be obtained from the Secretary on hondonvalley.secretaary@rbl.community

Photo shows: Peter Broadbent – founding member and past President – cutting the cake, with Chairman Joe Logan.