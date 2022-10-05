



The mayor, José Sampere, has handed over 21 bulletproof vests valued at more than 16,000 euros, for all local police officers.

This new equipment has been purchased by the Department of Security at a cost of 16,317 euros. The mayor said that, “we need to have a well-prepared and well-equipped police force, equipped with the right equipment to carry out their work”. The vests will also protect against sharp objects, with a resistance of 24 joules.

Last Saturday the town also celebrated the feast of the Holy Guardian Angels, patron saints of the Local Police, with the presentation of decorations and medals in the Town Hall, in recognition of the work carried out in 2022, honoring those agents with 25 years of service, and also thanking them for the work they do every day to maintain security in the municipality.