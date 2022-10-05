



Officers from the National Police have arrested four people in Elche following reports of a violent robbery in a home in the city.

The arrestees include two men for an alleged crime of robbery with violence, and two others, a man and a woman, the victims of the robbery, as alleged perpetrators of a drug trafficking crime.

The police call centre received a report from a woman stating that she had just been the victim of a robbery with violence at her home by three men.

The facts were brought to the knowledge of the Judicial Police agents who went to the home and interviewed the victim, who told them that three men had entered her home and after intimidating and assaulting her, searched the house and stole jewellery, a mobile phone and a small amount of narcotic substances (marijuana).

With the physical descriptions of the alleged perpetrators provided by the victim, the Citizen Security patrols were disseminated and quickly located two of them, in the vicinity of the scene, arresting the pair for an alleged crime of robbery with violence.

After investigative steps, the agents found out that the house in which the robbery had occurred, the victim lived with her partner and both were allegedly dedicated to the trafficking of narcotic substances, which is why the robbery had occurred due to a debt of money related to the sale of drugs.

Therefore, the officers also arrested both the occupants for an alleged crime of drug trafficking, seizing about 25 grams of hashish and a precision scale.

The couple arrested for drug trafficking, aged 21 and 26 and of Spanish nationality, were released after giving a statement at police stations while awaiting their appearance before the Judicial Authority.

The other two detainees for robbery with violence, 31 and 34 years old and Colombian nationals, were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court in Elche.

The investigation is still open, with officers still trying to locate the third perpetrator of the robbery with violence.