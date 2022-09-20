Disney trip for Gogglebox Malone family after Spain visit





Gogglebox returned for its 20th season in September – without the much-loved Malone family – who holidayed in Quesada last year.

The Malones – minus dad Tom – mum Julie, daughter Vanessa and three children, spent time in Spain, venturing into Primark in La Zenia, shopping. Tom – interviewed Exclusively by The Leader- waited outside!

Son, Shaun who is a regular on the Channel 4 show since 2014, was absent from the Spanish vacation.

The Manchester based family, favourites with Gogglebox TV viewers, were missing as the show returned for the latest series in the first week of September.

Following concerns about their absence, the Malones have broken their silence.

Taking to Instagram, the family posted a clip explaining where they were. Tom, Julie, Shaun and Vanessa were all seen standing in front of the famous dome at Disney’s Epcot as they said they were enjoying a break away.

Tom said: “Right, here we are, on holiday. It doesn’t feel like one with all this lot, I can tell you that.

“We’re in Florida, so we’re not there for the first couple of shows are we? We’re here obviously – as you can tell behind us the Menai Bridge, we’re in Anglesey. You know… it’s a bit of a drive back but we’ll do our best.”

Julie joked: “I thought it was Blackpool Tower?” Tom said: “I stand corrected – Blackpool Tower. See you in a couple of weeks. Enjoy the show, it starts without us, but we’ll be back soon.”

Fans missing the Malones family, included Carol, who said: “Missed you on Gogglebox. Hurry back.”

Boyd said: “Thank goodness!! We panicked last night that you weren’t going to be in it anymore”. Lou said: “Thanks for clearing that up!! Did wonder!”

NHS Nurse Vanessa said after the family holiday on the Costa Blanca: “We loved our time in the Spanish sunshine enjoying a lovely family break.”

Tom, who also spent time shopping for Vimto and HP sauce in Tesco, Quesada, last August, was thwarted into going for a dip into the sea in Torrevieja: “The red flag was flying”.