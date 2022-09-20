



Rain lily, Zephyr lily and Fairy lily – Zephyranthes lily – will grace any garden border or container.

Like magic, following rain or watering, it produces abundant petite multiple blooms, reaching no more than 30cm in height, some of which have a pleasant sweet fragrance.

It’s crocus like flowers bloom from late spring through late summer, sometimes earlier during rainy seasons in colours of pink, yellow and white.

Plant in well-draining soil that holds the moisture well in the autumn time, in full sun. Some dappled shade or afternoon shade will be tolerated, especially in hot climates on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

Water regularly, even during dormancy, as it’s important to keep the grass like foliage lush and healthy.

The foliage may die back during periods of neglect, but usually returns when watering resumes.

Once established the foliage will spread and blooms will multiply. Only move bulbs when the bed is overcrowded, as they like to be compact.