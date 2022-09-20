



Delivery of a ACCESIT of the School Contest ‘Discover your region, the Vega Baja del Segura’, equipped with a graphic tablet to the student Sara Torres Hurtado from 2nd of the ESO of the I.E.S. Los Montesinos.

“Great work done by the students of the IES Los Montesinos who participated with seven works in this initiative.

“The initiative was promoted by the Territory Brand within the Vega Baja del Segura Tourism Dynamization and Governance Plan, which Convega develops with the collaboration of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and support of the Provincial Council of Alicante,” said local Councillor for tourism, Ana Belén Juárez Pastor, who attended, along with the centre’s teaching staff