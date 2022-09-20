



Residents and tourists in Benidorm can now access audiology services from global hearing provider Specsavers. The company supplied more than 530,000 hearing aids in 2021, operates in five countries worldwide and has now expanded to offer its audiology services in Spain.

Specsavers expanded into audiology in the UK in 2002, and quickly gained a reputation for offering customers high-quality hearing care products and services. There are now 263 audiology businesses in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, as well as hearing businesses in the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

The international population of the Costas have been asking for this service for many years now and this September, the audiology service finally arrives in Spain. Jorge Martínez de Lizarduy Araico, opened Specsavers Ópticas in Benidorm in 2011 and felt like now was the perfect time to add the audiology service at the store.

The audiology team offers a range of services including hearing tests, hearing aid sales and hearing aid repairs. The team is also on hand to provide general guidance and support around hearing health – from hearing protection for those exposed to loud music, to advice for customers who work in noisy industries, like construction.

“Specsavers’ audiology service is very popular around the world and customers love the convenience of being able to have their hearing and vision tested in the same place. I felt my customers were missing out on this excellent service and so have spent the last two years training to become a qualified audiologist and hearing aid dispenser, and we now have four audiologists in store to support people with their hearing.

I am very proud to be offering the Benidorm community, top quality hearing tests, competitively priced hearing aids and a 4-year guarantee, as well as the knowledge and experience which comes from the established brand of Specsavers.”

The new audiology centre offers the latest technology, including digital photography for ear examinations. Customers can have a short screening test to check if they have any hearing issues, as well as complete hearing assessments if required. Both tests are free of charge.

Open Week 26th – 30th September

The service will launch with an Open Week from the 26th to the 30th of September. During this week, everyone is invited to try the hearing screener to check their hearing, quickly and easily. They are also asked to bring donations for the Red Cross to play the Wheel of Fortune, for a chance to win some great prizes, and enter the raffle to win a pair of digital hearing aids.

Everyone who visits the store during the open week, will also receive a voucher for 250€ off hearing aids, for either themselves or a family member or friend. There will also be music, drinks and nibbles to enjoy throughout the week.

As part of the open week, Specsavers Ópticas is also helping Red Cross Benidorm to collect toiletries and items for babies and children, as they have a shortage of this at the moment for the families they are supporting. There will be a Red Cross table set up outside the store throughout the week to leave donations.

Toothbrushes and toothpaste are needed, as well as, soap, shampoo, body lotion, cologne, hair brushes, sponges and cotton buds suitable for children. For every donation of up to five items, customers will be able to play the Wheel of Fortune, for a chance to win some great prizes.

The new audiology centre is located within Specsavers Ópticas on Calle Gambo 2, Benidorm, Alicante, 03503. It’s open 10.00-18.00 Monday to Friday, with late opening on Wednesday until 20.00, it is also open on Saturday from 10.00-13.00. Find out more at www.specsavers.es