



Covid infections and deaths across Valencia are both up since the last update. It is also important to note that not all infections are recorded since the methods were changed.

The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 1,102 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 170 in Castellón (190,768 in total), 276 in Alicante (526,480 in total) and 656 in Valencia (831,636 in total).

Of these, 619 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 96 from Castellón, 180 from Alicante and 343 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 277 people admitted for COVID-19, 18 of them in the ICU: 23 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 85 in the province of Alicante, 5 of them in the ICU, and 169 in the province of Valencia, 13 in the ICU.

Eight deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days except one in June. They are four women between 85 and 91 years old, and four men between 84 and 92 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,038: 1,194 in the province of Castellón, 3,831 in Alicante and 5,013 in Valencia.

The final graph in the series shows hospitalisations in the Alicante province only, which includes Torrevieja. The data changes significantly at the end of August, indicated by a dip, as the method of reporting hospitalisations changed. Therefore no longer reflecting a comparison figure.