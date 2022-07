Jhon Steban Martínez Marquez has signed a new contract with Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel for the 2022-23 season.

Former Intangco National League midfielder Jhon Steban played in the Rayo Vallecano youth team for two seasons, and trained at Elche based clubs Promesas and Kelme C.F.

Caption: Jhon Steban Martínez Marquez with RSM club President Chema Valero.