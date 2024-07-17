



In a move that has taken seven years to conclude, Kylian Mbappe has finally become a Real Madrid player.

The prodigious 25-year-old French striker was unveiled at the Bernebau on Tuesday in a ceremony that was attended by his mentor and great hero, former manager Zinedine Zidane.

Born and raised in a football-rich Parisian suburb, Mbappé’s talent was evident from a young age. With a football coach father and a handball playing mother, his path was clear. His early career at Monaco showcased his exceptional abilities, leading to a record-breaking transfer to PSG.

Renowned for his speed, dribbling, and finishing, Mbappé has amassed numerous titles and individual awards. Despite his success at PSG, his relationship with the club soured, making a move to Real Madrid inevitable.

However, finding a place for Mbappé in Real Madrid’s star-studded lineup poses a tactical challenge. With the likes of Vinicius and Bellingham already established, Ancelotti must find the right formula to maximize the talent at his disposal.