



The Dukes finished the season off with a great win in the North v South playoff in VCL League at Monte Mar, taking victory by 3-2.

M Dyer took the singles while N Davis, S Marks, R Marks won the Trips. S Kavanagh, S Elvin, B Kavanagh, M Harley were successful in the Rinks

SAPS is on at 1.15pm on Saturdays with 2 hours of bowling for learners with coaching. Bowls and Shoes are supplied if needed, all for only 5 Euros, and Dave’s smiling face behind the bar as well

To all bowlers enjoy your summer break. Hopefully we will all return bright and refreshed and ready for next seasons league games

ELWYN MORRIS