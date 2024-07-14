



The Fiestas de la Virgen del Carmen in San Pedro del Pinatar, declared of Regional Tourist Interest in 1965, keep alive a tradition that dates back to the 18th century, that highlights the fishing and seafaring origin of the municipality, on the shores of the Mar Menor.

Annually, on 16 July, San Pedro del Pinatar is filled with fervour, devotion and joy, with a popular land and sea pilgrimage in honour of the Patron Saint of Fishermen, followed by thousands of people, the origin of which dates back to 1892.

Since then, this festival has been celebrated, with few interruptions, in what has become a festive day marathon that starts at 7am. with a musical reveille through the streets of the town by the ‘Unión Musical’ Band.

On Saturday, just before 8am, hundreds of people witnessed one of the most emotional moments of the day, when the fishermen took the Virgin out of the Temple for the open-air mass in front of the Church of San Pedro Apóstol which this year was officiated by the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, with a performance by the Tenor Jesús Hernández and Ambar Kay.

The land pilgrimage got underway shortly after 9am, accompanied by the cheers and applause of the faithful. The procession then toured the area stopping at the various altars, exquisitely decorated by local residents, where the Salve Marinera was sung.

At around 11am the sailors boarded a fishing boat, this year the Nuevo San Francisco, owned by the young fisherman Francisco Gómez López, had the honour of carrying the image of the star of the sea in a maritime procession, during which a tribute was paid to the men who died at sea, with an offering of carnations to the sea and a minute of silence broken by the sirens of the boats.

Another of the most eagerly awaited moments was the traditional fly past of the Eagle Patrol, which once again joined the tribute to the Virgin of Carmen by flying over the waters of the Mar Menor during the maritime procession.

At 12 noon there was a Mass on the Esplanade of the Fish Market after which the image of the Virgin of Carmen was taken to the Church of Our Lady of Carmen in Lo Pagán, where it remained during the day, being visited by a multitude of faithful.

At 11.30 pm, next to the esplanade of Lo Pagán, the monumental Fireworks Castle was launched as a farewell to the Virgin of Carmen, who then began her return to San Pedro del Pinatar.

The day finally culminated at around 2 am on Sunday morning with the entrance of the image of the Virgen del Carmen to the Church of San Pedro Apóstol. As a welcome, the Salve Marinera was sung and a large firecracker was set off, bringing to an end the festive day.

But beyond the great day of the patron saint of San Pedro del Pinatar, the municipality has a wide program of events, much of which took place earlier in the week.

On Monday, July 15, however, as every year, there will be a floral offering to the Virgin of Carmen in Lo Pagán, from the Residence of the Franciscan Sisters to the Church of Our Lady of Carmen, where the residents participate dressed in fisherman’s outfits or regional costume.

The Lo Pagán esplanade will host the concert by the group Siempre Palante, also on Monday, starting at 10:30 p.m., a tribute to the group Siempre Así, the same stage that on Thursday 18 will have children perform the show En busca del Pirata with Drilo, at 9:00 p.m.

The celebrations in honour of the Virgen del Carmen in San Pedro del Pinatar are always an exciting mix of tradition, culture and devotion, bringing together residents and visitors in a festive and religious atmosphere.