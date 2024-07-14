



On the weekend of the 6th and 7th of July, Quesada Bowling Club held a 321 competition sponsored by Spanish Life and open to all members.

The games were played in hot sunshine, with good humour. There were four groups A,B,C and D, each with three teams, firstly a game of six end trips, then each team split one player playing singles and the other two players playing pairs.

Throughout the day most of the teams played each other, which left the semi finals and final played on Sunday.

The finalists were Terry Morgan, Tony Denman, Graham Williams, Steve Hibberd, George Carnell and Barry Glover. The winning team were Steve Hibberd, George Carnell and Barry Glover.

Thank you to everyone who made this competition a success, especially Spanishlife who donated the prizes.