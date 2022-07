Happy Days Too ‘A’ duo Sean Norris and Darren Mountain defeated Olde 9th pair David Steven’s and Peter Cleaver (pictured) 3-2 in the Final of the Costa Blanca Independent Pool League 2021-22 doubles competition.

The Costa Blanca Independent 2022 Summer Mini Pool League results, week 2: Happy Days Nearly 2-7 Happy Days Excellence; La Hacienda A 5-4 Pines A; Pines B v Flagger’s (walkover HW); The Dogs 6-3 Bar Principals A.