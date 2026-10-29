



Las Colinas Golf & Country Club in Dehesa de Campoamor has once again been crowned Spain’s Leading Villa Resort, bringing international recognition to Orihuela Costa and reinforcing its growing reputation as a destination for luxury tourism.

The prestigious award, presented at the 2026 World Travel Awards, places the exclusive Orihuela Costa resort among Spain’s leading luxury holiday destinations, recognising its high-quality accommodation, exceptional facilities and Mediterranean surroundings.

The honour was announced at the European awards ceremony in Kotor, Montenegro, on 17 October, as Las Colinas celebrates its 15th anniversary.

The World Travel Awards, often described as the Oscars of Tourism, recognise excellence across the international travel and hospitality industry.

Another Major Triumph for Orihuela Costa

Situated among the hills of Dehesa de Campoamor, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club has established itself as one of the Costa Blanca’s most prestigious residential and holiday resorts.

The development combines luxury villas, exclusive accommodation, fine dining, sporting facilities and an 18-hole championship golf course, all set within an attractive Mediterranean landscape.

Its emphasis on privacy, high-quality services and carefully designed accommodation has made it particularly appealing to international visitors seeking luxury holidays and residential experiences.

The latest award represents the resort’s tenth victory in the Spain’s Leading Villa Resort category, adding to an impressive record of international recognition.

Las Colinas previously secured the same national title in 2025 and was also named Europe’s Leading Villa Resort in both 2024 and 2025.

These achievements have helped establish the resort as an important name in luxury tourism, while bringing valuable international exposure to Orihuela Costa and the wider Vega Baja region.

Alicante Province Celebrates Double Success

The success of Las Colinas was accompanied by another significant achievement for Alicante province.

Asia Gardens Hotel & Thai Spa, located in Finestrat near Benidorm, was named Spain’s Leading Hotel 2026, one of the most prominent national categories at the World Travel Awards.

The five-star establishment is renowned for its Asian-inspired architecture, tropical gardens, luxury accommodation and extensive wellness facilities.

Combining relaxation, spa treatments and high-end hospitality, Asia Gardens has become a popular destination for visitors seeking an exclusive holiday experience.

The 2026 award marks its fourth victory in this category, following previous successes in 2018, 2021 and 2024.

Together, the two awards demonstrate the strength and diversity of Alicante’s luxury tourism industry, with Orihuela Costa excelling in exclusive villa accommodation and Finestrat leading the country’s hotel sector.

Spain’s Luxury Tourism Industry Recognised

Several other prominent Spanish resorts and hotels also received awards.

The Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor was named Spain’s Leading Luxury Resort, while the Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid secured the title of Spain’s Leading Luxury Hotel.

In Barcelona, the Majestic Hotel & Spa was recognised for its luxury hotel and spa offering, while establishments in the Balearic and Canary Islands received awards across several categories.

The results reflect Spain’s continuing appeal to international visitors seeking premium accommodation, distinctive holiday experiences and high standards of service.

Orihuela Costa’s International Reputation Grows

For Orihuela Costa, the recognition of Las Colinas is particularly significant.

Although the area is traditionally associated with its beaches, golf courses and large international residential population, developments such as Las Colinas demonstrate its ability to compete at the highest levels of European luxury tourism.

The resort’s combination of exclusive villas, championship golf, restaurants and leisure facilities attracts visitors looking for more than a conventional beach holiday.

Its success also highlights the growing importance of high-end residential tourism to the local economy, attracting international visitors and property owners throughout the year.

With Las Colinas once again recognised as Spain’s finest villa resort, Orihuela Costa has strengthened its position on the international luxury tourism map, demonstrating that the southern Costa Blanca can compete with some of Europe’s most established holiday destinations.

Image: Las Colinas Golf and Country Club