



Orihuela’s PSOE launched its election campaign on Thursday, 12 November, with the traditional putting up of posters at its local headquarters. Campaign spokeswoman María García urged residents to vote, saying the election would shape the future of public services, equality and social rights across Spain.

García pointed to Orihuela and the Valencian Community as examples of what she said a national government led by the Partido Popular (PP) and Vox would mean. She criticised agreements between the parties at regional level, citing changes to Valencia’s transgender rights law and provisions giving Spanish nationals priority in access to certain benefits and housing. She argued that both measures represented a step backwards for equality.

In Orihuela, García pointed to public school closures, structural and maintenance problems, inadequate heating and cooling, and overcrowding in schools on Orihuela Costa. She accused the municipal government of failing to address concerns raised by school communities.

She also criticised street cleaning, the cost of waste charges and the deterioration of the historic centre, saying local shops were struggling and the council lacked a clear cultural strategy. García said outlying villages faced shortcomings in transport, infrastructure and security. On Orihuela Costa, she said calls for municipal autonomy reflected a deep sense of neglect among residents.

The PSOE said its campaign would focus on strengthening public healthcare and education, protecting pensions, improving access to housing and promoting equality between women and men. García also highlighted the party’s commitments to democratic memory and social cohesion.

García appealed particularly to people who felt disillusioned with politics or doubted that the election would affect their lives. She said decisions made at national, regional and municipal level had direct consequences for families and communities, and urged voters to protect rights she said had been hard won. “We haven’t come this far to go backwards,” she said.