



One of Torrevieja’s most popular tourist attractions has been suspended for nearly two months following a contractual dispute between the City Council and the company operating the service. While train tours inside the saltworks continue, the familiar departures from the town centre have disappeared.

Torrevieja’s tourist train has been out of service since 5 September after the City Council rejected a request from the operator to extend its contract.

The suspension affects the popular sightseeing routes departing from Paseo de La Libertad, opposite Plaza de Waldo Calero, including the coastal tour and the journey connecting the town centre with Torrevieja’s famous saltworks.

The decision was taken after the council’s legal department ruled that the concession had reached its maximum permitted duration and could not be extended automatically.

Although the ruling had not been publicly announced by the local government, details emerged during Monday’s ordinary council meeting, when a decree rejecting the company’s appeal was presented.

Two Popular Tourist Attractions Affected

The tourist train had operated two main routes, both particularly popular during the summer months.

The first offered visitors a leisurely sightseeing journey along Torrevieja’s coastline, providing an accessible way to enjoy the town’s seafront attractions.

The second, introduced in 2018, took passengers from the town centre to the salt production facilities at Laguna Grande, offering an insight into one of Torrevieja’s most important industries.

Visitors could explore the saltworks, admire the spectacular mountains of salt and discover the history of salt production, which has shaped the town’s economy and identity for generations.

The experience also included opportunities to purchase souvenirs produced specifically for the Nueva Compañía Arrendataria de las Salinas, a subsidiary of the Salins Group.

However, the saltworks tours have not disappeared entirely.

The same operator continues to provide guided train visits within the private saltworks complex under a separate commercial agreement with the salt company.

These tours, which attract more than 50,000 visitors annually, now begin directly from the industrial complex rather than from the town centre.

The saltworks has also expanded its souvenir shop during the summer.

Contract Expired in August

The municipal concession officially expired on 9 August 2026.

Before that date, the operator asked permission to continue providing the service until a new contract could be awarded and implemented.

Spanish public procurement legislation allows certain services to continue temporarily after a concession expires, but only when the relevant public authority expressly authorises it.

On 10 July, Torrevieja’s Local Government Board, chaired by Mayor Eduardo Dolón, rejected the extension request after considering technical reports.

The council concluded that the concession had reached its maximum permitted duration and that the operator’s contractual rights would end on 9 August.

The company appealed the decision and requested that its implementation be suspended while the appeal was considered.

On 7 August, just two days before the contract expired, the council agreed to this temporary suspension.

The decision allowed both tourist trains to continue operating through the final weeks of the peak summer season while the appeal remained unresolved.

However, that temporary arrangement ended on 4 September, when the Local Government Board rejected the appeal in full.

The suspension took effect the following day, 5 September.

The council maintained that the company had no automatic right to continue operating once its concession expired.

Any further extension, officials argued, would require a specific council decision based on the needs of the service and limited to the shortest necessary period.

Legal Questions Over Contract Duration

The dispute centred partly on the interpretation of the original concession agreement.

The contract documents referred to an initial four-year operating period, with the possibility of a further four-year extension.

However, the council’s legal director found insufficient financial justification in the tender documents to support a concession lasting more than five years.

In particular, the documentation did not contain the economic calculations needed to justify a longer operating period based on the investment made by the company.

Consequently, the council concluded that only a single additional year could be permitted, bringing the total concession period to five years.

Although the legal department accepted that the agreement was a service concession, it rejected the operator’s argument that this entitled it to continue running the trains automatically while a replacement contract was prepared.

€37,500 Annual Payment to Council

The tourist train concession was awarded in 2021, with the operator paying the City Council an annual fee of €37,501, excluding VAT, for the right to operate both services.

The company also provides tourist transport services elsewhere in Spain, including Toledo, San Sebastián and Burgos.

Information about its Torrevieja operations has since disappeared from its official website, although comments from previous passengers remain.

Uncertainty Over Return of Tourist Trains

The suspension represents a setback for Torrevieja’s efforts to promote attractions beyond its traditional beaches and sunshine.

The saltworks excursion, in particular, had developed into an important visitor experience, offering tourists an opportunity to discover the town’s industrial heritage and its close relationship with the salt industry.

For now, visitors wishing to explore the saltworks by tourist train must travel independently to the private complex, while the familiar trains departing from Paseo de La Libertad remain off the streets.

With no replacement municipal contract yet in place, it remains unclear when the town-centre tourist train services will resume.