



Emergency services have activated 611 stroke alerts across Alicante province this year, urging residents to recognise the warning signs and call 112 without delay.

The Emergency Health Service of the Valencian Community (SESCV) has activated the Stroke Code 1,462 times since January of this year, after health personnel considered that the patients treated presented symptoms compatible with this disease, which is why the action protocol was activated.

Specifically, in the province of Castellón, emergency services have activated the Stroke Code 267 times for the care of patients who met the criteria included in the protocol, in the province of Alicante 611 assistances have been coordinated for this reason and 584 in the province of Valencia.

It’s important to remember that the Stroke Code is an alert system that activates a protocol involving various healthcare resources, from emergency services to neurology specialists in hospitals. Thus, when a patient is called or assisted with a suspected stroke, the protocol is activated and all resources are coordinated to ensure the patient is transferred to a hospital as quickly as possible and receives appropriate treatment from specialists in the shortest possible time.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health, on the occasion of World Stroke Day, which is commemorated on October 29, emphasizes the importance of alerting the emergency services through 112 at the first sign of any warning related to a stroke, since the time factor is key in the care of this pathology to save the life of the patient or avoid serious complications.

Thus, the main warning signs that a person is suffering from a stroke are: difficulty speaking and understanding things, loss of strength or sensation in one half of the body (face, arm and leg on the same side), feeling a very intense headache that starts suddenly, loss of balance or stability and feeling loss of vision in one or both eyes.

Profile of patients treated by the CICU

According to SESCV figures, the typical patient seen for suspected stroke is a man between 70 and 89 years old. Specifically, in all three provinces, the majority of male patients are between 70 and 79 years old, while among women, the most frequent age group is also 70 to 79 in Alicante and 80 to 89 in Castellón and Valencia.

Regarding gender, in Alicante, 342 men (55.97%) and 269 women (44.03%) were seen, while in Castellón, men were seen 55.43% of the time compared to 44.57% for women (148 men and 119 women, respectively). Similarly, in Valencia, the proportion was 53.94% for men and 46.06% for women (315 men and 269 women, respectively).

On the other hand, it is worth noting that in 2025, hospitals in the Valencian Community treated 10,412 stroke patients, of whom 56.9% were men and 43.1% were women. Specifically, hospitals in Alicante treated 4,103 patients, those in Castellón 1,361, and those in Valencia 4,965 stroke patients.