Why Torrevieja’s Lagoon Turns Pink





High salt levels and microorganisms adapted to extreme conditions create one of the most striking landscapes in Alicante province.

At first glance, it can look like a retouched photograph. The water stretches across the landscape in shades of pink, ranging from pale tones to more intense colours depending on the light and conditions in the lagoon.

But the scene is real. Torrevieja’s lagoon, popularly known as the Pink Lagoon, is one of the most recognisable sights in the Vega Baja.

Its colour is not artificial. It comes from the lagoon’s unusually salty water and the organisms able to survive in it. The lagoon forms part of the La Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park, a protected area covering about 3,700 hectares. The park’s two main lagoons account for around 2,100 hectares: Torrevieja covers approximately 1,400 hectares and La Mata around 700.

Why is Torrevieja’s water pink?

The key is salt. Torrevieja is a hypersaline environment, where only certain organisms can thrive. These include the microalga Dunaliella salina and other salt-loving microorganisms adapted to extreme conditions.

Some of these organisms produce pigments, particularly carotenoids, which can give highly saline water reddish, orange or pink hues. The intensity of the colour varies with salinity, microbial activity, temperature and other environmental conditions. A photograph taken on one day, therefore, may not show the shade visitors see on another.

Torrevieja’s official tourist information also links the lagoon’s characteristic colour to its high salt concentration and the organisms living in the ecosystem.

Two neighbouring lagoons with different colours

The natural park’s two lagoons have strikingly different appearances despite lying side by side. La Mata is generally greenish, while Torrevieja is known for its pink tones.

They are connected by a canal, and the wider system is also linked to the Mediterranean through the Acequión canal. The lagoons form part of an operating saltworks: La Mata acts as a heating and concentrating reservoir, while salt crystallisation and harvesting take place in Torrevieja.

Salt and the history of the city

Salt has shaped both the landscape and the history of Torrevieja. Production began in the 18th century, after the quality and quantity of salt forming on the lagoon’s shores were recognised. Along with fishing and navigation, salt production became one of the town’s main economic activities.

The operation expanded during the 20th century, when brine from the salt deposit at Pinoso began to be brought to Torrevieja to increase production. Around half a million tonnes of salt are now extracted each year, although the total can vary with the weather and operating conditions.

The large white mounds beside the lagoon, known as garberas, are piles of harvested salt awaiting treatment and distribution.

An extreme ecosystem rich in wildlife

The lagoon’s harsh conditions do not mean it is devoid of life. The natural park is one of the largest wetlands in southern Alicante and is particularly important for birdlife.

The La Mata and Torrevieja lagoons are recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. They are also part of the Natura 2000 network and are protected as a Special Protection Area for Birds. Together with El Hondo and the Santa Pola salt flats, they form one of the province’s most extensive wetland complexes.

Flamingos are among the best-known visitors, adding another splash of colour to the landscape. The highly specialised communities living in the salty water have also attracted scientific interest. Researchers at the University of Alicante have highlighted the potential of Alicante’s hypersaline environments for studying extremophile microorganisms and possible biotechnological applications.

The lagoon is not a pink beach

The lagoon’s unusual appearance has made it popular with photographers, particularly on social media. But it should not be mistaken for a beach or an ordinary bathing area.

It is a protected natural park and a working saltworks. Visitors should follow designated routes, use authorised areas and obey signs to avoid disturbing the ecosystem. The city council and the salt company are working on a project for a controlled bathing area linked to the former La Química facilities, underlining that access to the lagoon is not currently the same as visiting a public beach.

Torrevieja’s Pink Lagoon is more than a photogenic backdrop. Its colour is the most visible sign of a complex system shaped by high salinity, specialised microorganisms, the connection between the two lagoons and centuries of salt production.