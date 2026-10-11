



The five-month project will store and manage runoff from the Cobatillas Ravine while providing a public recreational space.

San Javier has launched a project to reduce the risk of flooding during torrential rain, with plans to build a floodable park to manage runoff from the Cobatillas Ravine.

The scheme is intended to reduce the flooding that repeatedly affects the town centre and limit the flow of solid waste and pollutants into the Mar Menor. Runoff will be temporarily stored and controlled before being channelled to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment.

When the park is not needed to manage heavy rain, it will serve as a public recreational area, incorporating landscaping, green space and facilities for visitors.

The contract has been put out to tender with a budget of €1.87 million and a completion period of five months, starting from approval of the site verification report. Interested companies have until October 29 to submit bids.

Price will account for 80% of the score when bids are assessed. The remaining 20% will be based on five possible improvements, including changes to the children’s play area, access road paving and the provision of litter bins and benches.

San Javier is vulnerable to flooding during periods of intense rainfall, when runoff from several catchment areas passes through the municipality along the Rambla de Cobatillas. Previous episodes have caused significant property damage and posed a risk to residents.

The park will be built on land currently used as a car park, within the block bounded by Jabalina Street, Quevedo Street and the N-332, in the urban section of the ravine.

Plans include a pond to collect the initial runoff, an artificial channel and a pumping station to drain the water. A low-water channel will connect the pond to the lake. The project will also include paths, access points, green areas and recreational facilities.