TONY MAYES RANT – FROM BETS TO BLACKOUTS





I have written before about the spiralling number of people in Britain who owe money on their electricity and gas bills. Energy debt has now reached £5.5 billion to £6 billion, with projections indicating it could climb to £7 billion.

Two million households now owe money to energy companies with the average debt exceeding £2,200. Everyone else not in debt is having to pay an extra £50 yearly on their bills to cover bad debt costs, and if it rises to £7 billion it will add another £15 to everyone’s bills – and that simply is unfair.

So what is going wrong in Britain? In my book one of the main causes is a gambling fever which has overrun the nation.

This is going to shock many people – 38.5% of people play bingo in person, while 36.5% gamble on line and 25% do both. People playing bingo lose a total of £17.5 billion, literally pouring money down the drain. Individual gamblers lose an average of £41.34 a month while for hardened gamblers it can reach £745.

It’s no wonder that a growing number of people have no money to pay their basic bills and sensible government intervention is long overdue.

Why on earth is Britain allowing gaming adverts to appear on TV and gaming companies even sponsoring shows? Why on earth is it allowed that charities can promote their own lotteries on TV and why on earth aren’t there proper controls on the internet to ban on line gambling appearing in people’s emails?

More and more people being drawn heavily into debt try one more time to gamble in the hope of a big win to get them out of debt, only to dig a deeper hole. It leads to mental problems and increasingly to suicide.

It’s estimated that up to 496 people die by suicide associated with problem gambling in England each year, according to official figures. Official figures known to government – so why the hell doesn’t the government do something about it.

Perhaps shock treatment cutting off electricity and gas to people known to have a gambling addiction maybe an answer but first I would like to ban all gambling advertisements and while we’re at it also get rid of vape shops where millions waste another fortune.

Think the problem is worst in the UK? Well it’s bad in Spain too. Gambling is a recognised public health and social problem in Spain, particularly affecting young adults and adolescents.

Studies show that more than 20% of Spanish teenagers aged 14–19 have gambled for money, with gambling disorder rates rising among younger people. Government reports highlight a sharp surge in online betting among teenagers and 20 somethings, with young adults accounting for over 34% of the online market, with many suffering heavy financial losses.



BULLY FOR SPANISH TRADITIONS

Every year we hear of deaths and serious injuries as a result of bullfights and bull runs in Spain, the most recent being in Bilbau where a 25-year-old woman was killed when a bull got into the spectator area.

In Pamplona 57 people were injured during the eight-day bullrun festival.

The Spanish love to maintain their traditions – but in view of the death and injury caused isn’t it time for a halt? I know the bulls would be grateful – thousands of bulls are still killed in bullrings across the country every year. For once people’s lives should be put before making money.

HOUSING CRISIS, POLITICAL GAMES

I was saddened that Spain’s parliament played politics last week and failed to act on the country’s acute housing crisis, prompting Sanchez to call a general election.

If Spain moves to the Right, as is the case in other European countries, it might bring about more controls over immigration.

The EU recently gave final approval to ‘Return Regulations’, designed to accelerate the expulsions of those who do not have the right to remain in the European Union and allow the creation of return centres in third countries. Spain was the only member state to vote against it, while 27 voted for.

I doubt whether a PP/VOX government, as many are predicting, will decisively act to help people find an affordable home by bringing down rents.

However it might act to put an end to foreigners buying homes and leaving them empty for years. I personally know of a house on an urbanisation bought by a Russian and has been locked up empty for years. Is it right that ex-pats can buy a property just to use it for a fortnight or two a year?

That’s been happening for years in popular holiday spots in the UK, resulting in the ‘death’ of villages in the winter. Councils are now acting to step up tax on the owners.