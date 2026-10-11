



Quesada Swans Complete Whitewash

QBC report by Steve Hibberd

Quesada Bowls Club opened its winter league campaign at home to El Cid in the Wednesday Rinks League. T. Morgan, C. Dye, A. Linley and P. Kern recorded QBC’s only winning rink, taking their contest 20–17 as the hosts suffered an 8–2 defeat.

Friday brought better fortune as the Swallows welcomed San Miguel Apaches in Southern League Division A. Three rink victories and a superior shots difference carried the home side to an 8–4 success.

The winning Swallows combinations were B. Webb, I. Laws and P. Kern, 30–15; T. Morgan, C. Dye and H. Olsen, 21–17; and G. Carnell, V. Campbell and S. Malden, 18–9.

The Swans and Swifts then contested an all-QBC encounter in Division B. The Swans dominated proceedings, winning all five rinks to complete a resounding 12–0 whitewash.

Their successful triples were J. Hughes, E. Kern and P. Turner, 21–10; B. Trinder, A. Jackson and M. Ward, 29–16; D. and A. Benson with P. Farrell, 17–13; D. Jackson, J. Denman and W. McCool, 21–14; and C. and K. Bowles with D. Gould, 18–12.

Country Bowls Teams Make Strong Winter Start

By Peter Dix

Country Bowls Club began its winter programme with seven teams preparing to compete across their respective leagues.

The Cobras hosted BBC Bandits in the Winter League and came close to preventing their visitors from taking any points. They lost only one rink by a narrow margin and secured an impressive 8–2 victory, with a 94–46 shots advantage.

The leading Cobras rink was Alan Gover, Mick Nickleson, Nikki Gover and Graham Richardson, who produced an outstanding 33–5 win.

In Southern League Division A, Country Bowls stablemates Panthers and Geckos faced each other in a closely contested match. The result remained in doubt until the closing stages, but the Geckos eventually prevailed 11–1, winning four rinks and drawing the fifth for a 112–78 shots advantage.

The top Geckos rink was Delle Wailes, Trish Dix and Steve Wailes, who won 32–15.

The Cubs travelled the short distance to San Miguel to face the Comanches in Division B. They quickly adapted to the slower surface and returned home with an excellent 8–4 victory and a commanding 131–75 shots advantage.

Emma Chin, Pat Gough and Dean Webb delivered the outstanding performance, recording a remarkable 62–8 win.

Greenlands Elms Make Impressive Start

By Richard Willey

Greenlands Maples secured their first victory in the South Alicante Enterprise Division, gradually taking control of a competitive meeting with club rivals Greenlands Chestnuts.

The Maples won 9–3 with a 90–71 shots advantage. Their successful combinations were Carol Stobbart and Dave Morrison, 24–14; Stuart Wilson, Rosie France and Martin Foulcer, 15–12; and Allen Bowen, John O’Brien and Keith Stobbart, 21–12.

Mandy Tompkins, Freddie Willey and Tony Hodges drew 14–14.

The Chestnuts’ victory came from Serena Curd, Pearl Houghton and Noel Morrisroe, 19–16, while Anne Stone, Dave Louie and Mike Stone secured another 14–14 draw.

Greenlands Gladiators had a bye in the Winter League.

In Southern League Division A, Greenlands Oaks defeated Greenlands Cedars 8–4, taking the overall shots score 97–81.

The winning Oaks rinks were Carol Stobbart, Keith Stobbart and Dave Morrison, 27–9; Stuart Wilson, Russell Harper and Martin Foulcer, 21–10; and Mandy Tompkins, Lyn Hamersley and Dave Palmer, 19–17.

Cedars victories came from Anne Stone, Pearl Houghton and John O’Brien, 29–15, and Rosie France, Steve Penfold and Noel Morrisroe, 16–15.

Greenlands Elms also made an excellent start in Southern League Division C, defeating Emerald Isle Outlaws 10–2 with a 100–84 shots advantage.

Winning for the Elms were Hazel Nuttall, Kerry Charter Byrne and Brian Tomlin, 27–10; Serena Curd, Kevin Curtis and Veronica Richards, 19–17; Valerie Duchard, Christine Gray and Harold Charleston, 20–16; and Michael Kirby, Peter King and John King, 24–19.

Double Success for Emerald Isle

Emerald Isle report by Elwyn Morris

Emerald Isle began the Winter League season with an excellent 8–2 away victory over Bonalba, winning the aggregate score 64–58.

Successful rinks came from P. Coffey, M. Oakley, C. Thorpe and M. Ellis, 18–11; J. Parkes, N. Prior, P. Parkes and C. Lindgren, 18–17; and S. Kavanagh, S. Marks, M. Dyer and R. Marks, 18–16.

The Cavaliers completed an encouraging week for the club by defeating San Luis Lions 8–4 at home, taking the aggregate score 102–73.

Their winning combinations were D. Jones, S. Ellis and M. Harley, 30–10; S. Kavanagh, A. M. Gerrard and D. Mooney, 23–12; and M. Oakley, C. Thorpe and M. Ellis, 24–12.

San Miguel Bowls Club w/e 9 October 2026 – Jenny Harvey

A great start to the 2026/27 season for SMBC in the Winter League on Wednesday 7 Oct… an 8-2 win/109-60 pts against Marina Mar, best winning rink from Alan Bannister, Gary Ponsford and Dori Svanbergsson 36-7… Well done everyone!

Friday saw the start of the league games and a win for SMBC Navajos against SMBC Cherokees 10-2/94-78 pts, best winning rink Anne Young, Phil Ginger and Steve Cantley 21-10 (Navajos) and Angela Broadhurst, John King and John Grant 21-14 (Cherokees)… a very close game.

Sadly, the Apaches lost away to Quesada Swallows 8-4/89-82 pts… a very close game with the best winning rink from Linda Ponsford, Steve Parr and Gary Ponsford 21-10.

Unfortunately, no results received for SMBC Commanches.

San Miguel Bowls Club welcomes all bowlers looking to join as, being a unique club, we only pay owners fees and a club fee – NO LEAGUE RINK FEES. For further information please contact our club secretary Barry Jones on 602504905.