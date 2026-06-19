



Last Thursday had 98 golfers competing in this year’s first Royal British Legion Charity Golf event which was held at Saurines Golf Club. The course was in excellent condition and with temperatures over 30 degrees the breeze was welcome but challenging. There were 25 teams taking part in two categories. There was a nearest the pin prize on all par threes and first to third prizes in the team events.

I would like to thank the following:

Chris Stock – Grupo Claire for the complimentary bags

Richard Morgan – Nogrow Grass for the box of balls

Numerous individuals and pubs for their kind donation of raffle prizes

Neil Mitchinson – PerfectoPrint & Richard Monteith – Sans Peur Ltd, my two sponsors.

Both categories were closely fought out and the prize winners were:

Nearest the Pin winners: Alan Dwine, Cliff Williams, Richard Morgan & Paul Whitehead

Cat 1 – 3rd – Clarkes Bar 3 (63.2), 2nd – La Fuenta Wanderers (60.6) 1st – Nogrow Grass (60.2)

Cat 2 – 3rd –Four Play (59.9) 2nd RBL (59.6) 1st – The Sustainers (58.7)

We raised €1425.00 for the Poppy Appeal