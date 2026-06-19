



The Guardia Civil has taken part in a coordinated European maritime security operation at the Port of Cartagena, carrying out inspections on 19 commercial vessels as part of a wider initiative focused on port safety and counter-terrorism.

The operation was conducted under the MACO-AQUAPOL framework, which organises simultaneous multi-agency police controls across several European countries.

Cartagena was selected alongside other Spanish ports to participate in the operation, which focused particularly on merchant vessels and cruise ships.

Officers from the Inspection Team of the Guardia Civil’s Fiscal and Border Section in Cartagena carried out the checks, supported by the section’s Fiscal and Border Analysis and Investigation Unit, known as UDAIFF.

The inspections included five cruise ships, as well as livestock carriers, tankers, oil and fuel vessels, bulk carriers and cargo ships.

Officers boarded the vessels, completed security inspection reports and checked measures intended to protect crews, passengers and port facilities.

All 19 inspections were completed with satisfactory results.

A MACO, or Multi-Agency Control Operation, involves police forces in different countries carrying out coordinated checks at the same time.

AQUAPOL is a European network of maritime law-enforcement agencies that supports joint operations, specialist training and the exchange of information and best practice.

The organisation also maintains working links with EUROPOL, FRONTEX and the European Maritime Safety Agency.

The Guardia Civil has participated in AQUAPOL working groups and governing bodies since 2009.

The Cartagena operation formed part of continuing European efforts to strengthen maritime security, improve cross-border police cooperation and reduce risks affecting commercial shipping, passengers and strategic port infrastructure.