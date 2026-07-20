Guardia Civil Strengthens Environmental Protection Training in the Mar Menor





Six officers from the Guardia Civil’s Murcia Maritime Service have completed specialist training aimed at strengthening environmental protection and enforcement across the Mar Menor.

The officers, based in Cartagena, received instruction covering the environmental regulations and protected areas of Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon.

The training was delivered by the Murcia regional government’s Directorate-General for the Mar Menor and Directorate-General for Natural Heritage and Climate Action, together with the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (IMIDA).

Topics included permitted and prohibited anchoring areas, exclusion zones and the different protected species found within the lagoon.

Officers also studied the equipment installed along the Mar Menor coastline to collect meteorological information and monitor water quality. These systems provide important data about conditions in the lagoon and can support the work of the different public authorities responsible for its protection.

The six participating officers will now pass on their newly acquired knowledge to the remaining members of the Guardia Civil’s Murcia Maritime Service.

The initiative is intended to ensure that personnel operating on the lagoon have a consistent understanding of environmental regulations, protected habitats and the monitoring infrastructure used throughout the area.

According to the Guardia Civil, the training will improve coordination, interoperability and the exchange of information between the various agencies involved in protecting the Mar Menor.

It is also expected to strengthen the service provided to residents and visitors while helping officers identify and respond more effectively to activities that could damage the lagoon’s sensitive environment.

The Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service carries out patrols and inspections on the water, enforcing navigation and safety regulations while supporting the protection of marine habitats and wildlife.