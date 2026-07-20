Orihuela Tenders €233,000 Renovation of Correntías Medical Centre





Six years after it was denounced by the PSOE as ‘Not fit for Purpose’ Orihuela City Council has put the renovation of the Correntías district medical centre out to tender with a budget of €232,966.35, including VAT.

The project will completely redesign the building, integrate an adjoining storage facility into the clinic and significantly improve accessibility and energy efficiency. Once awarded, the work is expected to take six months to complete.

The medical centre, which serves approximately 800 people, is located on Vereda de Don Faustino and currently operates as an auxiliary health clinic. The plans aim to modernise the premises and adapt them to the present-day needs of patients and healthcare professionals.

The approximately 155-square-metre building will be reorganised to provide a waiting room and reception area, a family medicine consultation room, a nursing station, two accessible toilets, connecting corridors and a large storage area.

The existing interior layout will be demolished, while new openings will connect the consultation area with the neighbouring storage building. New internal partitions will also be constructed using plasterboard walls.

All essential services within the building will be replaced or upgraded, including the electrical wiring, water supply, drainage, telecommunications, heating and ventilation systems.

A new fire-protection system will be installed, together with photovoltaic solar panels intended to improve the building’s energy efficiency and reduce its environmental impact.

The renovation will also include new flooring, wall coverings, doors, woodwork, suspended ceilings and interior finishes. The roof will be waterproofed, while the building’s external structure and façade will be refurbished.

Improving access for people with disabilities or reduced mobility is a central part of the scheme. The plans include step-free entry, accessible routes throughout the building, adapted doors and toilets, specialist signage and service points designed for wheelchair users.

The work will bring the clinic into line with the universal-accessibility requirements established by the Valencian Government.

The medical centre will remain closed to the public throughout the construction period to protect patients, healthcare workers and building personnel.

The contract has been published on Spain’s Public Sector Procurement Platform and includes a one-year warranty following completion of the renovation.

SEE ALSO: Orihuela’s Correntías Medical centre not fit for purpose