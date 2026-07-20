Torrevieja Approves Cemetery Expansion Plan to Meet Demand for Next 20 Years





Torrevieja City Council has given initial approval to a special development plan designed to expand the municipal cemetery and ensure it has sufficient capacity for the next 20 years.

The plan covers 16,834 square metres of land alongside the N-332, close to the existing cemetery, wastewater treatment plant and infrastructure connected with the local salt industry.

Of the total area, 7,187 square metres will be allocated for the public cemetery extension. A further 2,603 square metres will be used for new roads and parking facilities, while 7,009 square metres will be designated for private facilities providing complementary funeral services.

Cemeteries councillor Sandra Sánchez said Torrevieja’s continuing population growth and the physical limitations of the existing site meant a substantial expansion was now necessary.

The additional land will increase the cemetery’s current surface area by approximately 20% to 25%, providing sufficient space for the burials expected over the next two decades.

The project has been drawn up in accordance with Valencian government regulations requiring cemeteries to provide enough burial spaces for the 20 years following their construction, together with sufficient land for possible expansion during the subsequent 25 years.

“This project will allow us to anticipate the needs of a constantly growing city and guarantee an essential municipal service through proper planning, safety and a long-term vision,” Sánchez said.

The development will include the complete urbanisation of the site, with new access roads, pavements, parking spaces, public lighting and landscaped open areas.

Infrastructure will also be installed for electricity, drinking water, irrigation and fire protection. New drainage, sewerage and rainwater collection systems will be connected to the existing municipal networks.

The land will retain its present classification as common non-developable land under Torrevieja’s General Urban Development Plan. However, planning regulations permit the exceptional construction of predominantly public facilities, including cemeteries, on land within this category when justified by public need.

The proposal has already received a favourable strategic environmental and territorial assessment. No objections were submitted during the public consultation period.

A mandatory report concerning the development’s possible impact on the N-332 was requested from the national authorities on July 9, 2025. As the statutory three-month response period expired without a reply, the council is legally permitted to continue processing the plan.

Nevertheless, any future construction must respect building restrictions and other conditions resulting from the planned widening of the N-332. These requirements will be incorporated into the final urbanisation and construction projects.

Environmental studies found no protected features, territorial risks or special restrictions that would prevent the land from being used for funeral services.

The wider expansion follows several smaller projects intended to increase capacity at the existing cemetery. An extension containing 460 burial niches was completed in April 2022, while work on another 296 niches began in February 2026 and is nearing completion. Together, the two projects have provided 756 additional niches.

However, the council said the physical constraints of the current cemetery required a broader, long-term solution.

Following its initial approval by the council, the special plan will now continue through the administrative process before being submitted to the relevant Valencian government authority for final approval.