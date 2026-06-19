PRIDE CONCERT IN ORIHUELA





On Friday 26th June at 19.00h, Atrevete Orihuela, the LGBTQ association for Orihuela and Orihuela Costa are proud to present our PRIDE NIGHT concert. This night, performed in English and Spanish simultaneously, has brilliant songs connected to the LGTBQ experience, for example “I Am What I Am,” “What Makes a Man a Man” and many more.

The concert is organised and created by Nick Moore from Networks Theatre and celebrates pioneers and heroes of the LGBTQ experience. We hear about and see each hero or heroine included in projections with images and text in both languages. After a brief speech at the start the concert will begin! It’s an emotional and inspiring night. One of those nights where you say after, “I’m really glad I went!”

The concert is taking place in la Lonja concert hall in Calle Aragon in Orihuela. The venue is easy to find next to Telepizza in Plaza San Sebastian. If you’re driving, then park near LIDL and it’s a 5 minute walk.

It starts at 19.00h, tickets 5€. The running time is 90 minutes.

Any questions please email atreveteorihuela@gmail.com