Nautical Sector Rejects Calls for Total Jet Ski Ban in Mar Menor





The nautical sector in Murcia has rejected calls for a complete and permanent ban on jet skis in the Mar Menor, arguing that the proposal lacks scientific evidence and would unfairly penalise responsible users.

A Change.org petition supporting the ban has attracted almost 22,000 signatures. Campaigners claim jet skis damage the seabed, disturb marine habitats, cause noise and chemical pollution, and endanger swimmers and other water users.

However, José Miguel Martínez Castejón, president of the Nautical Association of the Region of Murcia, said no scientific study had identified jet skis as a significant cause of the lagoon’s environmental problems.

“The accusations have no technical or scientific basis,” he said. “Many studies have been conducted on the Mar Menor, and none blame recreational boating, much less jet skis specifically, for the crisis.”

Martínez Castejón, who has decades of experience in the nautical industry, disputed claims that jet ski propulsion systems disturb the lagoon floor. He said the craft skim across the water and that operating one in extremely shallow water would risk drawing stones and sediment into the engine and seriously damaging it.

He also rejected allegations that jet skis routinely leak oil into the lagoon, insisting that any leakage would normally remain within the hull.

According to Martínez Castejón, research into the deterioration of the Mar Menor has instead focused on pressures such as agricultural nutrient runoff, wastewater, sewage discharges and extreme weather events.

He said nautical businesses and recreational users had a direct interest in protecting the lagoon because their livelihoods and activities depended on its environmental health. Sector representatives have also participated in clean-up operations, including removing waste washed into the lagoon following heavy rainfall.

Nevertheless, Martínez Castejón acknowledged that some jet ski riders behave irresponsibly, including entering bathing areas or exceeding speed limits. He argued that stronger surveillance and tougher penalties would be more appropriate than banning the activity outright.

“Those who break the rules must be severely punished, but an entire sector cannot be prohibited because of the behaviour of a few,” he said.

The association is calling for more police and enforcement resources on the water. It has encouraged coastal municipalities to deploy local police officers within 200 metres of the shore, working alongside the Civil Guard and maritime authorities farther out.

Martínez Castejón said municipalities including Cartagena had acquired jet skis for surveillance and rescue work, following the example of Orihuela Local Police.

He also stressed that the industry had participated in negotiations over navigation rules for the Mar Menor, including a four-knot limit in waters up to four metres deep and a general maximum speed of 20 knots.

However, he criticised central government representatives and the Coastal Authority for allegedly failing to consult nautical businesses specifically about jet ski concerns.

Martínez Castejón also questioned whether the online petition accurately reflected local opinion, noting that signatures could be submitted from anywhere and claiming that support rose unusually sharply after initially remaining near 5,000.

Instead of a blanket ban, the association wants better coordination between authorities, clearly defined navigation areas, increased monitoring and firm penalties for offenders.

“We are not asking anyone to turn a blind eye,” Martínez Castejón said. “We want enforcement and sanctions, but we cannot accept all users being blamed for environmental damage that cannot be scientifically demonstrated.”

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