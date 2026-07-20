Torrevieja’s ‘World Championship’ of Habaneras Opened with 700 Singers





More than 700 singers from 13 countries across four continents gathered in Torrevieja for the 72nd International Choral Competition of Habaneras and Polyphony.

Described as the “world championship” of choral singing, the prestigious competition opened on Sunday and is scheduled to continue until July 25.

For the first time in the festival’s seven-decade history, the opening gala was brought forward from its traditional evening slot to 12.30pm to avoid clashing with the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón said such a change had never previously been necessary. He thanked the Municipal Choir School and guest soprano Ainhoa Arteta, together with pianist Antonio Soria, for adapting their performances to the revised timetable.

“This afternoon was for enjoying the football, and we could not compete with that,” Dolón said.

The mayor described the 13 choirs selected for the competition as one of the strongest line-ups of the past decade. Ensembles travelled from countries as far afield as Turkey and Indonesia, presenting the jury with what Dolón predicted would be an extremely difficult task.

He said the exceptional standard of the participating choirs promised to make the 2026 competition an edition that would be remembered for years.

The festival, recognised as an Event of International Tourist Interest and awarded the Valencian Government’s Medal of Cultural Merit, offered €47,500 in prize money.

Its most prestigious award was the Ricardo Lafuente First Prize for Habaneras, worth €12,000 and accompanied by a trophy.

The competition is being staged temporarily at Torrevieja Municipal Theatre while the long-awaited redevelopment of the traditional Eras de la Sal venue continues.

The opening ceremony began with official anthems performed by the Unión Musical Torrevejense alongside local soprano Concepción Pérez-Boj and Alberto Ballesta.

The Municipal Choir School’s Coro Sinfonía, conducted by Selena Cancino Escobar, then performed a selection of pieces before Ainhoa Arteta took to the stage with Antonio Soria.

Arteta, regarded as one of the leading voices in international opera, recalled beginning her musical career as a member of a choir in her hometown of Tolosa, in Gipuzkoa.

She thanked the Torrevieja audience for its warm reception and acknowledged the unusual decision to stage an evening gala in the morning. However, she said the change was both logical and understandable given its clash with the football final later on Sunday evening.