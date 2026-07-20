Driver Held After Guardamar Campsite Van Attack





A woman suffered a devastating leg injury after allegedly being deliberately run over during a heated argument at a campsite in Guardamar del Segura.

The dramatic incident occurred on Friday afternoon and is being investigated by the Civil Guard as a possible case of gender-based violence because of the relationship between the victim and the arrested man.

Witnesses described hearing an increasingly angry confrontation before the suspect allegedly climbed into a van, started the engine and drove into the woman.

“They began arguing and the shouting became louder. Suddenly, he started the van and ran her over,” one witness said. “We were stunned. The woman’s leg was shattered.”

The suspected driver, a 25-year-old Belgian national, allegedly fled the campsite in a white Volkswagen Caddy bearing Belgian registration plates.

Guardamar Local Police officers were the first emergency responders to reach the scene. They attended to the injured woman, who had suffered a severe open wound to her leg, while obtaining a detailed description of the vehicle and its direction of travel.

That information was immediately circulated to neighbouring police forces, triggering a rapid search for the fleeing van.

Santa Pola Local Police officers intercepted the suspect on the N-332 as he reportedly travelled towards El Altet. He was arrested within minutes of the incident and remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

A SAMU emergency medical team treated the woman at the campsite before taking her to hospital because of the severity of her injury. No further information about her condition has yet been released.

Civil Guard investigators are now taking statements from witnesses and examining information gathered during the initial police response. Their accounts are expected to be crucial in establishing the precise sequence of events and determining whether the collision was deliberate.

The suspect is expected to appear before the appropriate court once police enquiries have been completed. A judge will then decide whether he should remain in custody and determine the preliminary legal classification of the alleged attack.