Oriol Occupational Centre Revives Moors and Christians Celebration After Seven Years





Orihuela’s Oriol Occupational Centre, a municipal day facility for adults with intellectual disabilities, has revived one of its most cherished traditions, holding its Reconquista and Moors and Christians celebration for the first time in seven years.

Monday’s festivities took place at the centre’s renovated facilities in El Palmeral, marking an emotional return for service users, professionals and families.

The event was attended by Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara and Social Welfare councillor Agustina Rodríguez, together with the centre’s management team, employees, users and their relatives.

They were joined by Juan Martín Tomé, bearer of Orihuela’s historic Glorious Banner; Enrique Riquelme, president of the Santas Justa y Rufina Moors and Christians Association; and representatives of the city’s annual festivities, including the Armengola and the Moorish and Christian ambassadors.

One of the highlights was the appointment of the occupational centre’s 2026 festival representatives. Carmen María Cabrera Pardo was named Armengola, Fernando Vicente Mateo became Christian Ambassador and Manuel A. Escudero Sola was appointed Moorish Ambassador.

Following the formal ceremony, the newly appointed representatives took part in several processions through the centre, recreating the colour and atmosphere of Orihuela’s traditional Reconquista and Moors and Christians celebrations.

Rodríguez said the return of the event represented far more than the revival of a festival. It also symbolised a return to a building filled with activity, memories and enthusiasm following a seven-year absence.

She highlighted the work undertaken to restore activities at the refurbished centre and stressed the importance of continuing to promote full inclusion.

The councillor thanked the centre’s professionals, users and families, as well as the Moors and Christians Association and everyone who helped bring back the celebration.

Vegara described the event as one of the most emotional occasions of Orihuela’s festival week. He congratulated the centre’s new representatives and praised its teaching staff, employees and families for their daily work and commitment.

The mayor also thanked those responsible for restoring a tradition with special significance for both the occupational centre and the wider city.

The programme included an exhibition of commemorative posters marking the 30th anniversary of the centre’s Reconquista celebration, despite the recent seven-year interruption.

Festival representatives exchanged gifts, while prizes were presented for a drawing competition. Professionals and service users also received special recognition as part of the anniversary celebrations.

The morning concluded with traditional Christian and Moorish entrance parades through the centre’s gardens, bringing the revived celebration to a colourful and emotional close.