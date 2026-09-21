



Orihuela Council has announced a new programme of free family activities designed to attract more visitors to the city’s shopping areas and support local independent businesses.

Organised by the Department of Commerce, headed by councillor Vicente Pina, the campaign will run from Thursday, September 24, to Saturday, September 26, at several locations across the city.

The programme combines street entertainment, live performances, children’s workshops and sporting activities. It aims to create a festive atmosphere while encouraging residents and visitors to shop at local businesses.

“This initiative seeks to strengthen the relationship between Orihuela’s business community and local residents by creating meeting points in different parts of the city,” Pina said.

“It will also help stimulate the local economy through leisure activities that are open to everyone.”

The councillor added that the programme was not an isolated event but part of the department’s wider efforts to attract more customers to local shops.

Activities will begin on Thursday, September 24, in Plaza Nueva and Centuria Romana, with children’s workshops, background music and street entertainment.

On Friday, September 25, Calle Mayor and Patriarca Antioquía will host an expanded programme featuring a 360-degree photo booth, giant piano, K-pop show, children’s workshops, music and street entertainment.

The campaign will conclude at Severo Ochoa Park on Saturday, September 26, with a family and sporting theme. Activities will include three-on-three basketball, archery, speedball, a 360-degree photo booth and a storytelling session.

All activities are free and suitable for visitors of all ages. They will run from 5pm until 8pm each day.