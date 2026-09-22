



Cambiemos Orihuela has submitted a motion to the council demanding measures to revive commercial activity in the historic centre and the city’s traditional neighbourhoods.

The group claims that shops, services and other forms of economic activity have virtually disappeared from these areas, with a growing number of businesses closing and commercial activity increasingly shifting towards Orihuela’s newer districts.

Residents of the historic centre and surrounding neighbourhoods are also facing a worsening shortage of essential services. Cambiemos attributes the decline partly to the abandonment and deterioration of historic buildings, as well as the continuing growth of online shopping.

Party spokeswoman Leticia Pertegal described the situation as alarming, warning that the disappearance of everyday services was making life increasingly difficult for those who remain in the area.

“There is now nowhere in this part of Orihuela to make even a simple photocopy, to give just one example,” she said. “This makes life extremely difficult for residents and contributes to the depopulation of the historic centre.”

Pertegal said the poor condition of many buildings was also damaging local businesses and service providers. She called on both the Urban Planning and Commerce departments to intervene immediately to protect the remaining services and encourage new businesses to open.

Cambiemos said it wanted meaningful action rather than what it described as publicity-driven policies from the governing coalition.

The motion proposes the creation of an official register of vacant commercial premises across the historic centre. It also calls for a publicly managed database through which empty units could be made available to prospective businesses.

In addition, the group wants grants and financial assistance offered to entrepreneurs willing to establish businesses in the historic centre and traditional neighbourhoods.

The final proposal calls for effective public awareness campaigns encouraging residents to support local shops and services.

Cambiemos argues that these measures are necessary to reverse the area’s commercial decline, restore essential services and bring residents and businesses back to Orihuela’s historic heart.