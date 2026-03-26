



TORREVIEJA, March 25 — Club Balonmano Mare Nostrum Torrevieja produced a strong second-half display to defeat Balonmano Águilas 31-26 in their rescheduled Matchday 21 clash in Primera Nacional Group E.

The fixture, originally postponed in February due to an orange weather alert, finally took place on Wednesday at the Tavi y Carmona Sports Palace and delivered two valuable points for the home side.

Mare Nostrum were made to work hard from the outset. Alberto Rodríguez’s men struggled to settle early on as Águilas repeatedly found openings against the hosts’ 6-0 defence. The visitors from Murcia took the initiative and held the edge through much of the first half.

Torrevieja, however, remained effective in attack, creating clear chances and staying within reach thanks in large part to the finishing of Daniel Payá, who ended the night as the team’s top scorer with nine goals. Even so, Águilas went into the break with a narrow 17-16 lead.

The match turned soon after halftime.

Rodríguez pushed his defence higher up the court, a tactical adjustment that disrupted Águilas’ ball movement and forced the visitors into more isolated attacking plays. Once Mare Nostrum levelled at 20-20 in the 38th minute, the momentum shifted decisively.

From there, the home side took control with a more fluid and varied attack, opening up a five-goal lead at 29-24 with just under five minutes remaining. Águilas briefly threatened a late comeback by closing the gap to three, but Mare Nostrum held firm.

Goalkeeper Sergio García played a key role in the closing stages, and with the visitors showing signs of fatigue, Torrevieja safely saw out the contest to seal a deserved 31-26 victory.

The win lifts Mare Nostrum to 24 points ahead of another home test on Saturday, when they host third-placed Jeovent Balonmano Leganés at the Cecilio Gallego Municipal Hall. The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Mare Nostrum scorers: Dani Payá 9, Naim 5, Ramón 4, Iván Ríos 4, Rubén 3, Juan 3, Rafa 1, Salva 1, Iván Martínez 1.