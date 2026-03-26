



A quick return to La Serena, as we only played here a few weeks ago but so much has happened in the World since then. The “water course” but seemingly very popular and a full field turned up with extra balls in their bags (ooh err Missus). A lovely sunny morning teeing off from the 1st with quite a few balls coming to a watery end already.

The course itself was in good condition and there were very few pitch marks on the greens, playing quite true, which was pretty amazing – a testament to the ground staff and greenkeepers. The whole team at La Serena are fantastic, and we are thankful for their warm welcome. We were delayed in sorting out the scores today because the “computer says No” as the laptop was playing silly-beggars with us as was the wind which picked up on the back nine for the later players.

Nearest‑the‑pin honours today were Sandra “Officer” Dibble, Phil de Lacy, John Moore and Mike Stott. The Twos post was quartered between Sandra Dibble, Phil de Lacy, Mike Stott and Alan Bryce. Well done all.

Apologies that the prizes weren’t distributed on the day so we shall list the winners fully as follows (1st – 5th):

Gold: Steve Webb (41 pts & best score of the day), Mike Stott (40 pts), Denis Ryan (38 pts), Drew Niblock (37 pts), Richard McCann (37 pts c/b)

Silver: Jan Skog (36 pts), Barry Roehrig (36 pts c/b), Humphrey Kelleher (34 pts c/b), Ivan Hanak (34 pts), Stephen Locke (33 pts)

Bronze: Sandra Dibble (40 pts), Norman Padmore (37 pts), Alan Bryce (36 pts), Carmel McCann (33 pts), Marit Rønsen (33 pts c/b)

Somebody has to take the McBride Bottle and it was being fought over at the bottom of the field, but John Simmons pipped another to the post and will enjoy that. The football card was Blackpool with Dave Smith taking the spoils of that pot. All prizes are being held safely by the Secretary.

We also had three “INITs” for John Batterby, Knut Hemsted and Sten Rønsen.

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Next week we stay in Murcia heading back to Saurines

As we didn’t have a presentation today due to technical issues, we shall include a lovely photo of La Serena instead.