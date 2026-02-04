Torrevieja Tennis Club’s Women’s 50+ Team Through to the Semifinals





The Women’s 50+ team from Torrevieja Tennis Club enjoyed a major sporting success this weekend after securing a hard-fought 3–2 away victory in Torrent in the quarterfinals of the championship.

With this win, the team books its place in the semifinals, which will be played at home, giving players the added boost of competing in front of their own supporters.

Weather Disrupts Other Matches

The weekend was not without challenges, as adverse weather conditions forced several postponements. Matches involving the Boys’ and Girls’ Under-12 teams, scheduled against CT Monóver and Alge-Tenis, were suspended due to an orange weather alert for strong winds, with safety taking priority for players, coaches, and families.

The Men’s 50+ Veterans team was also affected, suffering its third consecutive postponement due to extreme wind conditions. Their tie against Teixereta-Ibi, already delayed twice, was once again called off. The team’s next confirmed fixture is now scheduled for next Sunday against CT Alacant, corresponding to the second postponed match.

Club Schedule

Looking ahead to next weekend, the club aims to reschedule and play the postponed fixtures, weather permitting and in line with official competition guidelines.

Final dates and match times will be announced through the club’s usual communication channels.