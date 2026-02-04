121 Days, No Heat, No Answers: Orihuela’s Education Department unfit for purpose





Cambiemos Orihuela has reported that CEIP Playas de Orihuela has been waiting since January 7 for approval from the City’s Education Department to allow the school’s parents’ association (AMPA) to purchase air conditioning units, but no response has been received to date.

The AMPA had offered to buy the units to address the ongoing heating crisis, but has been unable to act due to the lack of authorization and the city council’s failure to provide solutions. The school has now been without heating or gas supply for over 120 consecutive days, forcing students and staff to endure winter conditions in inadequate facilities.

Records show that the AMPA was ready to fund and install air conditioning at its own expense, submitting a formal request for municipal approval on January 7, 2025. Since then, the local government has failed to respond. Cambiemos Orihuela argues that it is unacceptable for the school or AMPA to shoulder responsibilities that are the council’s legal duty. However, in the current impasse, temporary installation could at least serve as an interim solution.

The most alarming aspect is that after more than a month, there has been no official reply at all, either positive or negative. This lack of communication reflects a serious neglect of duty, blocking any progress toward a definitive solution and prolonging a situation that endangers the wellbeing and health of the school community.