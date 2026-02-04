Orihuela Chamber Expands 2026 Training Programs for Youth and Adults Over 45





The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its 2026 training programs under Talento Joven and Talento 45+, aimed at boosting employability for young people and unemployed adults aged 45 to 60. This year, the Chamber is expanding its course offerings to combine high-demand digital skills with traditional trades, such as floristry and clothing design and tailoring, particularly within the +45 program.

Cristina Torres, Vice President of the Orihuela Chamber, highlighted that these courses offer opportunities for both young people entering the job market and adults seeking career reinvention. Classes will be held at the Chamber’s main offices in Orihuela and at the Orihuela Costa Digital Coworking space, making them accessible to residents across the municipality.

Talento Joven (ages 16–29) will start with a Social Media Expert Course on February 9, available at both Orihuela’s Business Incubator and Orihuela Costa. Other offerings include lifeguard training beginning March 2 in Orihuela and April 13 in Orihuela Costa, as well as a certified Leisure Activities Monitor (MAT) course starting April 13. Intensive B1 and B2 English courses will also be offered, starting April 13 in the afternoons and June 22 in the mornings at both locations, running through the summer.

Talento 45+ (ages 45–60) will launch with a Floristry Course on February 16 in Orihuela Costa and a Digital Skills & Employability Course on February 23 in Orihuela city. Post-summer courses include Clothing Design & Tailoring (September 9), Eye Makeup Design (September 9), Digital Skills & Employability (October 19 in Orihuela Costa), and Aesthetic Equipment Training (October 19).

Interested participants can register via the Chamber’s website, www.camaraorihuela.es, or contact the Chamber by phone at 966 74 35 02 or email programas@camaraorihuela.org.