Third Robbery in a Week by hooded thieves Targets Óptica Óptima Store in Torrevieja





Two hooded thieves struck again in the early hours of yesterday, carrying out a third robbery in less than a week against the Óptica Óptima chain. The latest incident occurred at one of the company’s stores in Torrevieja, following similar break-ins in La Marina (Elche) and Los Alcázares.

The robbery took place shortly after 3:00 a.m. at the Óptica Óptima outlet located in the Torremarina shopping centre. Despite reinforced security measures introduced by the company in response to previous attacks, the thieves forced open the lower section of the security shutter and smashed a glass panel to gain entry.

Although the alarm was activated, the two suspects managed to empty several display cases in a matter of minutes before fleeing the scene. Initial estimates suggest that between 250 and 300 pairs of branded glasses were stolen, with losses potentially reaching tens of thousands of euros. Some of the items taken are valued at up to €1,000 each.

The suspects wore hoods and gloves to conceal their identities and avoid leaving forensic evidence. As in the previous robberies, the entire operation reportedly lasted no more than two minutes.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to determine whether the same individuals are responsible for the three recent robberies and has increased patrols around Óptica Óptima stores in the area.

The chain has also faced thefts during business hours. At its La Marina location, two couples posing as customers were caught stealing glasses last Friday and fled the store. Thanks to information provided by a witness, including the vehicle’s license plate, the suspects were later arrested. They had been staying at a campsite in Guardamar and were brought before a court in Elche on Sunday.

Image Derek Appleton