Four Portuguese Criminals Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Madrid





Estremera, Madrid – February 4, 2026: Spanish authorities have arrested four individuals in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of another in March 2025 in Estremera, a town near Madrid. The suspects, all residents of Portugal and linked to a known criminal network, reportedly travelled to Spain to seize a large quantity of drugs, resulting in the violent attack.

The incident occurred during the early hours of March 27, 2025, at an isolated house in Estremera. According to the Guardia Civil, both victims were brutally assaulted, bound, and immobilized before being shot. One victim died at the scene, while the second survived despite sustaining gunshot injuries.

The investigation, led by the Guardia Civil with support from Portugal’s Polícia Judiciária, identified and located the four suspects. Cross-border cooperation between Spanish and Portuguese authorities was key in tracking down the perpetrators, who were eventually arrested in Portugal. The inquiry was coordinated under the direction of the Tribunal de Instancia e Instrucción of Arganda del Rey (Madrid) and the Tribunal of Santarém (Portugal).

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the suspects’ actions were linked to a planned operation to take possession of a significant quantity of narcotics. The case underscores ongoing international efforts to combat transnational criminal networks operating between Spain and Portugal.

Authorities continue to investigate the broader criminal network connected to the incident.

For further information, the Guardia Civil press office in Madrid can be contacted at +34 91 807 3902.