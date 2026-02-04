Despite Thousands of Visitors, Orihuela Costa Left Out of New Airport Bus Network





A new public bus service linking the Vega Baja region to Alicante-Elche Airport began operations on February 1, but it still fails to serve Orihuela Costa, one of the province’s most popular tourist destinations.

The €1.5 million, two-year contract, awarded to Bus Sigüenza, covers 16 municipalities across five routes. Direct airport connections are provided for towns including Almoradí, Formentera del Segura, Rojales, and Guardamar del Segura. However, Orihuela Costa—home to a large expatriate community and a steady influx of British and European tourists—remains without a direct bus link.

The lack of airport transport to Orihuela Costa has fuelled the rise of illegal “pirate” taxis in recent years, leaving residents and visitors with limited options for reaching the airport.

The new service, while bypassing Orihuela Costa, benefits many inland towns. The system is structured around five routes serving 15 municipalities in Alicante and one in Murcia. Key improvements include a dedicated airport route and expanded connections between Guardamar del Segura and Orihuela, now operating year-round on Sundays and public holidays.

Line 1 runs between Orihuela and Guardamar del Segura, offering seven trips in each direction Monday to Friday during winter (six in summer), three trips on Saturdays, and two on Sundays and holidays.

runs between Orihuela and Guardamar del Segura, offering seven trips in each direction Monday to Friday during winter (six in summer), three trips on Saturdays, and two on Sundays and holidays. Line 2 connects Almoradí, Rojales, and Alicante with three trips in each direction Monday to Saturday throughout the year.

connects Almoradí, Rojales, and Alicante with three trips in each direction Monday to Saturday throughout the year. Line 3 , the airport route, links Almoradí, Guardamar, and Alicante-Elche Airport with two outbound and three return trips daily in winter, reduced to one trip each way in summer.

, the airport route, links Almoradí, Guardamar, and Alicante-Elche Airport with two outbound and three return trips daily in winter, reduced to one trip each way in summer. Line 4A serves Abanilla, La Murada, Benferri, and Orihuela with two outbound and three return trips Monday to Friday, plus two trips each way on weekends and public holidays.

serves Abanilla, La Murada, Benferri, and Orihuela with two outbound and three return trips Monday to Friday, plus two trips each way on weekends and public holidays. Line 4B is a new service connecting La Murada, Benferri, Orihuela, and Hospital Vega Baja with two trips each direction on weekdays and additional services on Tuesdays.

The expanded service also increases bus frequencies between Santa Pola and Alicante to meet high demand, particularly on weekends and holidays.

The contract requires a minimum fleet of six buses plus one spare, providing more than 10,600 trips annually and covering nearly 393,000 kilometres. All vehicles comply with accessibility regulations and are equipped with a Fleet Management System, allowing passengers to track buses in real time.